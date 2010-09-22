Golf Channel chooses ScheduLINK to optimize production, transmissions

The Golf Channel is using ScheduALL business tools to manage bookings, resource management and invoicing. ScheduLINK, ScheduALL's transmission platform, has built-in tools to allocate capacity and configure and route satellite and antenna transmissions for viewing.

The Golf Channel uses ScheduLINK to book domestic and international transmission feeds with vendors such as Intelsat and NEP. Feeds can include tournaments, news events and weekly shows. With ScheduLINK, the network is able to book work orders for satellite or antenna transmissions, determine requirements, and request confirmation from vendors for standard 18MHz and HD broadcasting in one cohesive, interoperable platform.