Go Malta chooses Minerva Networks for next-generation TV services

Maltese incumbent telecom operator Go Malta has selected xTVFusion from over-the-top (OTT) platform vendor Minerva Networks to deliver broadcast TV, video-on-demand and OTT services. Go Malta will use xTVFusion to help manage the IP delivery of TV services to multiple devices including set-top boxes, personal computers and smart phones. New features include network digital video recording (nDVR), pausing and restarting live TV programs and catch-up TV.

The xTVFusion platform was introduced in November 2010, but Go Malta chose it on the strength of Minerva’s existing proven deployments at more than 200 IPTV operators worldwide.