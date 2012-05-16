Globo Chooses StorerTV



MEQUON, WIS.: StorerTV said that Brazilian broadcaster, TV Globo is using the vendor’s SIMS program and rights management software to schedule all media for its domestic and international channels.



TV Globo had been relying on an internally developed scheduling system built more than 20 years ago to associate media to program schedules for telenovelas, movies, specials and other TV Globo programs to air over 122 owned and affiliate television stations and four international channels.



SIMS is now integrated with key systems in the TV Globo infrastructure and customized to support TV Globo operations. TV Globo worked closely with the StorerTV project management and development team to ensure the SIMS customizations meet TV Globo requirements.





