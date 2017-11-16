Globecast Uses Mediaproxy for London, Singapore Facilities

LONDON—On the opposite ends of the world, a pair of Globecast facilities will share a common feature courtesy of Mediaproxy. Globecast is going with Mediaproxy’s LogServer software for its London and Singapore facilities to handle broadcast and IP monitoring.

The LogServer software provides real-time compliance monitoring, reporting and incidence management. At Globecast, LogServer can ensure full compliance with local broadcast regulations including loudness, subtitling and closed captioning.

Mediaproxy’s U.K.-based partner, Polar Graphics, handled the installation of the LogServer system at Globecast’s London facility.