GlobeCast to show multiplatform delivery products at CommunicAsia

France Telecom subsidiaries GlobeCast and NETIA will exhibit together at CommunicAsia in June in Singapore, jointly displaying products and services for multiplatform delivery. The focus will be on media management of large content volumes as well as methods for global delivery. The companies will emphasize the need to regionalize content for different markets around the world, with products to ingest content locally, manage media and play out content in different geographical areas.

The main tool for these tasks is the enhanced NETIA Content Management System (CMS), which enables customers to streamline all production processes globally through workflow and task automation. The new CMS software also allows users to connect their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets. Users can now manage all of the processes within the production environment from editing through post and distribution with one easy-to-use interface based on Microsoft Silverlight technology.

GlobeCast’s contribution is service and system integration, with particular strengths in OB sports and news events.