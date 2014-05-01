Globecast Provides SNG Services for Coverage of Historic Pope Canonization

The event was produced by the Vatican Television (CTV), in collaboration with international broadcasters Sky and Eutelsat.

Once again playing a key role for the transmission and distribution of large events, Globecast provided international broadcasters with a number of SNG trucks to manage and deliver live HD, 3D and 4K images of the canonization of Pope John XXIII and Pope John Paul II on April 27th. Transmitting live from the Vatican throughout the ceremony, Globecast supplied satellite uplinked video and audio services via its SNG trucks to Vatican Television, Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland, BSkyB and Eutelsat.

The event was produced by the Vatican Television (CTV), in collaboration with established partners Sky and Eutelsat. Globecast provided 3D services for Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland and BSkyB 3D channels as well as providing HD services for the Sky Italia and BSKYB News channels; HD and 3D services for digital cinema and the 4K feed for a dedicated 4K view position at the Vatican.