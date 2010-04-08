GlobeCast expands network services with Net Insight transport solutions

Net Insight, a developer of scalable transport solutions for sports media networks, is helping GlobeCast expand its media contribution network to handle major events like the upcoming 2010 World Cup.

GlobeCast, a subsidiary of France Telecom, provides content management and worldwide transmission services for live sports broadcasts. The company operates a secure global satellite and fiber network to manage and transport 10 million hours of video and other rich media each year. The fiber network is based on Net Insight's Nimbra platform and interconnects more than 20 major sites in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, North and South America.

GlobeCast is now further expanding its use of the Nimbra platform by implementing a major media network for one of Europe's leading TV companies. The network will handle a large amount of uncompressed and compressed video channels using HD-SDI, SD-SDI, ASI and Ethernet.

GlobeCast has also ordered new Nimbra nodes to be installed for the contribution links from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa to its existing and new customers.