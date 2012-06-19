GlobeCast delivers Chinese news channel to Europe on EUTELSAT 9A satellite

GlobeCast has signed a deal with Phoenix Chinese News & Entertainment (PCNE) to deliver Info News — one of the broadcaster's premier news channels — to continental Europe via the EUTELSAT 9A satellite.

Phoenix will bring Info News, already present in Asia and the United States, to the European market for the first time with this launch, giving the channel access to a potential five million homes in the footprint of the EUTELSAT 9A satellite.

The EUTELSAT 9A satellite provides satellite TV homes across continental Europe with a diverse range of channels including a growing offering for Asian communities. Its proximity to Eutelsat's popular HOT BIRD satellites also enables Info News to tap into the significant direct-to-home audience at Eutelsat's popular HOT BIRD video neighborhood. The channel will propose reception from both neighborhoods using the Eutelsat-developed ClipSat add-on to a satellite dish.

GlobeCast receives the Info News feed via a dedicated fiber link between PCNE's facility in the UK and GlobeCast's central London technical operations center. From there, GlobeCast provides uplink to EUTELSAT 9A.

Info News is the first channel to report news across the Greater China region, which includes Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The channel was established on Jan. 1, 2001, as a 24-hour channel on news updates and financial highlights worldwide. It also features commentary and analysis on current issues and topics.

GlobeCast has a longstanding relationship with PCNE, having been responsible for delivering the company's flagship channel to the Sky platform in the UK since 2005.