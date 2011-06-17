GlobeCast changes leadership

GlobeCast announced that Lisa Coelho has been appointed acting CEO of GlobeCast America, based in New York. Coelho replaces David Justin, who stepped down from this role to pursue other projects.

Coelho will be charged with further strengthening the company's sales and technical expertise in the Americas and continuing the improvement of quality of service for the company's clients in this region and around the world. Additionally she will be leading the implementation of a forthcoming OTT offer in the United States.

Previously vice president of GlobeCast WorldTV, Coelho has held senior management positions at GlobeCast since 2003, and prior to that, as one of the company's clients in her role as at a leading Portuguese broadcaster, where she drove consumer marketing and channel development for the network's U.S. distribution.