Global Television upgrades graphics workflow with Ross XPression

Global Television in Canada will upgrade its entire news graphics workflow at its broadcast centers in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver, in addition to news bureaus in nine other cities, with Ross XPression 2D/3D CG's and associated workflow tools.

Going on-air in August with XPression, Global will now have four channels of playout for every control room, MOS workflow, design tools, NLE integration with GV Aurora editing systems, and order/asset management provided by Ross openMAM partner, MediaBeacon.