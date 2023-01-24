Global SVOD Revenues to Hit $321.9 billion in 2030

LONDON—A major new report on the future of the SVOD industry from MIDiA Research finds that global SVOD revenues will grow from $131.6 billion in 2023 by 24.4% a year to $321.9 billion in 2030, driven primarily by an influx of Asia-Pacific subscribers.

The new report, ‘MIDiA Research video subscription forecasts 2023-2030’, noted that global SVOD revenue increased from $84.8 billion in 2021 by 24.6% in 2022 to $105.7 billion. This impressive growth was, however, down from the 46.6% increase seen in 2020 during the pandemic.

The report also highlights regional trends, with North America accounting for 18.2% of global video subscribers and 38.6% of global streaming revenue in 2023. However, by 2030, North America's share is expected to decrease to 13.2% of global subscribers and 32.2% of global revenue, the researchers said.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to continue its dominance in the industry, with 56.2% of global subscribers and 32.2% of global revenues in 2023, and 58.8% of global subscribers and 34.5% of global subscription revenues in 2030, overtaking North America to become the largest revenue market by 2030.

Disney is expected to maintain its market leadership between 2023-2030, with Netflix now established as the second largest subscriber base.

“The subscription distribution dominance of Asia-Pacific will prompt intense competition from Western SVOD services, as they try to corner the world’s biggest regional market explained Tim Mulligan, lead video analyst for MIDiA Research. “Western SVOD content commissioning will be partly recalibrated towards Asian movies and shows that speak to global audiences. Efforts to discover the next Squid Game or Parasite will amplify Asia-Pacific culture globally to create a new golden age for Asian entertainment that will compete directly with Hollywood mainstream studio output”

“After eight years of steady expansion, global subscriber numbers will have neared their peak by 2030,” added Ben Woods, video analyst for MIDiA Research. “That leaves Western SVOD services with a narrowing window of opportunity. With competition intensifying from indigenous services within Asia Pacific and emerging markets, gaining those remaining subscribers will be tough”