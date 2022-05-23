Global OTT Revenue to Grow by $21B in 2022
Global OTT revenue expected to hit $224 billion in 2027 according to Digital TV Research
LONDON—A new report from Digital TV Research is predicting that global OTT revenue from TV episodic series and movies will continue to grow rapidly, jumping from $135 billion in 2021 to $224 billion in 2027. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.
Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, explained that “the U.S. will command 45% of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that U.S. revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.”
The study also is predicting that SVOD revenue will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.
From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.
For more information on the "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report, contact Simon Murray, simon@digitaltvresearch.com, tel: +44 20 8248 5051.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
