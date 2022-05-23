Global OTT Revenue to Grow by $21B in 2022

LONDON—A new report from Digital TV Research is predicting that global OTT revenue from TV episodic series and movies will continue to grow rapidly, jumping from $135 billion in 2021 to $224 billion in 2027. About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, explained that “the U.S. will command 45% of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that U.S. revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.”

The study also is predicting that SVOD revenue will climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues will increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

From the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027; up from 17 countries in 2021.

For more information on the "Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report, contact Simon Murray, simon@digitaltvresearch.com, tel: +44 20 8248 5051.