Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Hit $3.2B in Q1

PALO ALTO, Calif.— The size and reach of CTV advertising continues to grow, with Pixalate reporting that the global open programmatic CTV ad spend hit $3.2 billion in Q1 2023 and that 98% of internet-connected U.S. households are reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising.

The new Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report from Pixalate also found that Roku still holds commanding market share among CTV devices (with 46% of the open programmatic ad spend occurring on Roku Devices in Q1, 2023), but Samsung (19% market share, up 23% YoY) and Amazon (9% market share, up 44% YoY) are both expanding their market share.

Other key findings include:

APAC market saw 15% YoY growth in open programmatic CTV ad spend

Invalid Traffic (IVT)—including ad fraud—rose in Q1, with IVT in the open programmatic CTV ad supply chain rose back above 20% in Q1 2023.

This marked a rise from the second half of 2022, where IVT rates were 18%