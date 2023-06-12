Global Open Programmatic CTV Ad Spend Hit $3.2B in Q1
98% of internet-connected U.S. households are reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising - up from 92% during Q1 2022, according to Pixalate
PALO ALTO, Calif.— The size and reach of CTV advertising continues to grow, with Pixalate reporting that the global open programmatic CTV ad spend hit $3.2 billion in Q1 2023 and that 98% of internet-connected U.S. households are reachable via open programmatic CTV advertising.
The new Q1 2023 Global Connected TV (CTV) Ad Supply Chain Trends Report from Pixalate also found that Roku still holds commanding market share among CTV devices (with 46% of the open programmatic ad spend occurring on Roku Devices in Q1, 2023), but Samsung (19% market share, up 23% YoY) and Amazon (9% market share, up 44% YoY) are both expanding their market share.
Other key findings include:
- APAC market saw 15% YoY growth in open programmatic CTV ad spend
- Invalid Traffic (IVT)—including ad fraud—rose in Q1, with IVT in the open programmatic CTV ad supply chain rose back above 20% in Q1 2023.
- This marked a rise from the second half of 2022, where IVT rates were 18%
The full report is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.