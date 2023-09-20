Global AVOD Revenues To Reach $69 Billion By 2029

HARROW, U.K.—The growth of AVOD revenues for TV series and movies is beginning to slow, but despite the deceleration will reach $69 billion worldwide by 2029, an increase of $30 billion from the forecasted $39 billion this year, according to the Global AVOD Forecast report released today by Digital TV Research.

The United States will account for 31% of the 2029 AVOD total, a decline of 40% from its portion of the total in 2023, indicating other countries are growing faster. Overall, U.S. AVOD revenues will increase by $6 billion between 2023 and 2029, with China adding about half that amount, the forecast said.

(Image credit: Digital TV Research)

“These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous edition due to lower ad growth and as platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans. Most hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers offered will be in developed markets. Few platforms want to risk antagonizing the investment community by expanding these services into developing markets where the rewards are lower,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research.