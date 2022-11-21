Global AVOD Revenues Expected to More Than Double to $91B by 2028

As new ad-supported streaming tiers from Netflix and Disney+ roll out, a new report from Digital TV Research predicts that global revenues from ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022. The top 10 countries will represent 81% of the world’s total by 2028.

By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the U.S. and three from China, the U.K. researcher said.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028—or a quarter of the world’s total.”