Global AVOD Revenues Expected to More Than Double to $91B by 2028
Bullish report says quarter of that total will come from Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+
As new ad-supported streaming tiers from Netflix and Disney+ roll out, a new report from Digital TV Research predicts that global revenues from ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022. The top 10 countries will represent 81% of the world’s total by 2028.(opens in new tab)
By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the U.S. and three from China, the U.K. researcher said.
Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028—or a quarter of the world’s total.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.