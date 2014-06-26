GfK: Ads Local TV News Drive Buys

NEW YORK—A new study conducted by GfK for Hearst Television finds that viewers have a high level of engagement and trust with local television news and this favorable environment plays a role in prompting viewers to research and purchase products advertised during newscasts.



Eighty-five percent of all respondents agreed with the statement, “Local TV News helps me feel connected to my community.” Forty-five percent agreed that “I know when advertisers put an ad on Local TV News that they care about me and my community.”



And a key subset of respondents indicated local TV advertising inspires action: Nearly two-thirds of Adult 25-54 respondents said they often or sometimes investigated or purchased a product or service advertised on/in Local TV news. Search engine sites and local television news were far and away the most cited platforms, at 64 percent and 62 percent, respectively.



“These findings support that local TV is a leading news-and-information media resource in reaching consumers based on a combination of trust, relevance, attention level, word-of-mouth and purchase decisions,” said Kevin Stuart, Corporate Research Director of Hearst Television Inc.



The survey of more than 2,600 local TV news viewers age 25+ in Hearst Television news markets,was conducted online between March 27 and April 9. It encompassed consumers’ use of various media, including local TV news, cable TV news, broadcast network news, print and online newspapers and magazines, radio, online video sites, search engine sites and social networking sites. All study participants reported they watch local television news at least a few times a week or more. When reporting on and evaluating other media usage, this same criterion was used.



Some findings were skewed more heavily toward younger viewers. Sixty-four percent of respondents age 25-34 agreed with the statement, “I rely on local television news for product and service ideas that are relevant to me in my life,” while 56 percent of Adults 35+ respondents agreed.



Ads on local TV news for the following advertiser categories were viewed as more relevant among adults 25-54 versus ads on all other media platforms: grocery stores (52 percent), retail stores (46 percent), restaurants (43 percent), home improvement services (41 percent), health services (40 percent), auto manufacturers and dealers (37 percent) and telecommunications providers (34 percent), among others.



Among the study’s other key findings:





Women respondents age 25-54 considered local TV news more likely to ”get the conversation started” about advertisers than social media: Fifty-five percent agreed with the statement, ”I find myself talking to family and friends about the products and services I see advertised on/in” local TV news, compared to 51 percent for online video sites, 38 percent for social networking sites and 30 percent for search engine sites. Similarly, 50 percent of women respondents age 25-54 agreed with the statement, “I find myself recommending to family and friends the products and services I see advertised on/in” local TV news, compared to 44 percent for online video sites, 34 percent for social networking sites and 26 percent for search engine sites.