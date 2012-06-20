Germany's SWR goes on-air with Aveco's ASTRA Studio 2

Südwestrundfunk (SWR), a member of the German ARD consortium and the second largest broadcasting organization within the ARD, is now on-air with Aveco's new studio automation solution, ASTRA Studio 2.

SWR's three production control rooms can control any of its four studios.

SWR was specifically looking for a powerful and flexible studio automation system that enabled a single operator to control all the devices in the studio, but also could have some equipment manually controlled by the operations staff in the control room.

Products integrated into the solution by system integrator Wellen & Nöthen included Annova’s OpenMedia newsroom system, Vinten and CameRobot robotics, Sony video mixers, Lawo audio mixers and an MA Lighting grandMA lighting control console.