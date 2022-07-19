Gerardo Lopez Named VP, News Director of CBS News And Stations’ Boston Properties

BOSTON—Veteran local news executive and award-winning journalist Gerardo Lopez has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Boston, including WBZ-TV (CBS), WSBK-TV (MyNetworkTV), the CBS News Boston streaming channel and CBSBoston.com.

Lopez will assume his new role on August 15.

Lopez will be joining CBS Boston after serving as the news director at KTKR-TV and WGNT-TV, the E.W. Scripps-owned CBS and CW Network affiliates in Norfolk, Va. Previously, he was the news director at KJRH-TV, the Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Tulsa, Okla.

Earlier in his career, Lopez worked for KTVT-TV, the CBS-owned station, in Dallas-Fort Worth, as the station’s nightside assignment editor. He began his news career as an assignment editor at KEYE-TV in his hometown of Austin, Texas in the late 1990s, when the station was acquired by CBS.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Gerardo back to the CBS Stations family,” said Justin Draper, president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ Boston properties. “As I have gotten to know Gerardo during the past few weeks, it’s clear that he possesses a lot of great experience from working in several of the top local newsrooms in the country. His vision and values align with everything WBZ News stands for. I am excited to have him join us next month and work with our team to help us serve our viewers across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

Lopez’s news background also includes positions with stations in Denver, Seattle, Houston and San Antonio.