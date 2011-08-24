Gepco Signs Audio Geer, Extends Partnership With Delco



DES PLAINES, ILL.: Gepco International and General Cable has appointed manufacturer representative Audio Geer to promote its products in Southern California and Southern Nevada. The Gepco brands will add to Audio Geer’s line card, which includes Shure, QSC, and Listen Technologies.



Gepco also extended its distribution partnership with Delco Wire & Cable’s to include North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.



