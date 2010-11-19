Gepco features heavy-duty tactical Cat 5e cables at AES

Gepco International featured its heavy-duty tactical Cat 5e cables and assemblies at the AES show. Designed for portable or remote patching of Ethernet networks or digital audio/video formats that use Cat 5e type interconnects, the CT504HD series was created to meet the increased demand of audio/video professionals who need a rugged, reliable, portable and flexible cable solution.

Typically, electrical performance and bandwidth of conventional Cat 5 cable is degraded through physical damage when used in portable applications. The double-jacket construction of the CT504HD series eliminates this issue. While the inner jacket maintains the proper physical spacing between pairs to achieve ISO/IEC or TIA/EIA Cat 5e specifications, the durable TPE outer jacket protects the cable from physical damage or abuse.

Gepco’s heavy-duty Cat 5e cables are available in three types including CT504HD, CT504HDX and CTS4504HDX. The original CT504HD has 24 AWG stranded conductors for exceptional flexibility, while the CT504HDX features 24 AWG solid conductors for lower attenuation that allows for the full, recommended TIA distances for Cat 5e network cable. For applications that require multiple or redundant channels of Cat 5e cables in remote production or staging applications, the CTS4504HDX four-channel snake consists of four elements of CT504HDX under a rugged TPE jacket for exceptional durability and flexibility.

The CT504HD, CT504HDX and each element of the CTS4504HDX can be terminated with either standard Cat 5 RJ45 connectors or the ruggedized Neutrik etherCON connectors.