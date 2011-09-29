Gepco and Tower Products Inc. Extend Partnership
DES PLAINES, ILL.: Gepco International and General Cable are pleased to announce the extension of their distribution partnership with Tower Products Inc. to include Upstate New York (excluding New York City), New Hampshire, Vermont, Maryland, New Jersey (excluding Northern New Jersey), Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
