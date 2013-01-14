Georgia Public Broadcasting centralcasts with Encompass

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has completed the transition of its centralcasting services to Encompass Digital Media.

Encompass will record, store, and distribute programming and station break elements for GPB HD (GPB Media’s main television channel) via fiber to GPB’s statewide network of nine television stations that provides coverage to 98 percent of Georgia and parts of Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. Encompass will do the same for GPB’s two additional channels, GPB Knowledge and GPB Kids, which were launched in 2009 as part of GPB’s digital transition.

Encompass’ centralcasting services for GPB Media include 24-hour Master Control, live event switching, ingest, quality control and engineering support. Transitioning the playout to Encompass’ hub in Atlanta will enable GPB Media to realize significant savings in equipment and operational expenses while improving service quality and overall performance. In addition, GPB Media’s state-of-the-art studios are now connected to Encompass’ global fiber network allowing for immediate access to all Encompass Teleports around the world for domestic and international distribution.

GPB began side-by-side shadowing on all three of its television platforms (GPB HD, GPB Kids, GPB Knowledge) utilizing the centralcasting with Encompass in December and completed the official transition on December 20, 2012. GPB began the RFP process in February of 2012 and completed the transition from contract signing in August to implementation in a very short five months.