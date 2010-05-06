Gennum unveils new video optical modules

Gennum unveiled its third generation of video optical module products optimized to provide value and performance in intrastudio and networking applications at the 2010 NAB Show.

Gennum’s new offering builds upon its portfolio of video optical module products that makes it easy for broadcast and network equipment manufacturers to add optical SDI interfaces to their equipment.

The third-generation offering includes the GO2927, a dual-channel optical receiver; the GO2928, a dual-channel optical transmitter; the GO2929, an optical transceiver; the GO2917, a single-channel optical receiver; and the GO2918, a single-channel optical transmitter.