Genelec features BroadcastPak 5.1 monitoring solution

Genelec showcased BroadcastPak, consisting of five 8030A biamplified monitors and a 7050B active subwoofer, at the 2011 NAB Show. BroadcastPak offers a space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution that is designed for multichannel editing rooms, mobile recording trucks and other mixing environments where space may be at a premium.

Genelec’s PowerPak, featuring 8030A monitors and a 7060B sub, has enjoyed popularity among many different mixing markets. User feedback indicated that a similar solution with a smaller footprint might appeal to mixers in the broadcast market, so the 7060B was replaced with a 7050B, which is significantly smaller, for the BroadcastPak.

The compact 8030A is a powerful, compact biamplified nearfield monitor system. The aluminum die-cast minimum diffraction enclosure has rounded edges and a gently curved front and sides to achieve a smooth frequency response and superb imaging qualities with minimized cabinet edge diffraction.