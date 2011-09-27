Genelec appoints Apex

Genelec has announced the appointment of Apex as its new distributor for professional monitoring equipment in Belgium and Luxemburg. The partnership was officially launched at IBC2011. Apex has an excellent track record in the broadcast and recording studio market and understands the demands of working in Belgium, where the language and cultural differences can make it difficult for an outsider to penetrate.

Apex is located close to Beringen-Paal, with excellent transport links to both Brussels and Antwerp. Established 20 years ago, the company is a specialist distributor of pro audio equipment in Belgium and Luxemburg for PA, studio and broadcast. More recently, the company has been developing turnkey solutions and integration for the broadcast and studio market. Headed up by Paul vanHees, managing director, and Rik Hoerée, sales director, the company numbers 20 staff, whose skills combine technical expertise and a focus on customer service and project delivery.