Genachowski’s Senior Counsel Exits

WASHINGTON: Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski is losing a senior member of his staff. Colin Crowell, senior counselor to the chairman, is leaving the commission in June.



Crowell came to Genachowski’s team in 2009 from 20 years working for Rep. Edward Markey,(D-Mass.). He was Markey’s top telecommunications staffer when the congressman was chairman of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee. Crowell was also on Markey’s personal staff when the Massachusetts Democrat was the subcommittee’s ranking member.



Crowell was credited as the lead staffer on many landmark laws, including the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and the bill that required the commission to develop a national broadband plan. He said the decision to leave was not easy, but after 22 years in public service “it’s time to explore other professional opportunities.”



No replacement has been named.-- Radio World



