Genachowski announces new senior staff

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has announced key senior agency staff in the Media Bureau and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

They are Media Bureau deputy Michelle Carey and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau deputy and senior advisor on New Technology Michael McKenzie.

Carey will assist in shaping the bureau’s policies designed to facilitate competition in the multichannel video programming marketplace. Prior to this appointment, she was a senior advisor to Assistant Secretary Lawrence Strickling at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in the Department of Commerce.

McKenzie will oversee the Mobility and the Spectrum Management Resources & Technologies (SMaRT) divisions within WTB and help provide overall strategic direction for the bureau.

Most recently, McKenzie served as a general manager at Microsoft, where he supported the company’s worldwide enterprise cloud computing services.