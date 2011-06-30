Gekko Technology to launch Karess switchable softlight

At the upcoming IBC conference in September, Gekko Technology plans to introduce its new Karess 6012 FX blue-green version of the Karess soft light.

Switchable between blue (440 nanometer) and green (525 nanometer) outputs, the Karess 6012 FX incorporates a 6 x 12 emitter format in a 600mm x 300mm panel with a front-to-back depth of 165mm and a weight of 7kg including diffuser. It produces a high-quality source light with consistent color throughout the dimming range.

The Karess 6012 FX is LED-based, making it considerably more efficient than traditional film or video production lights and emits very little heat. Traditional sources utilized for chroma key can waste light output because a relatively small element of the green or blue is at the required wavelength.

Power consumption is 85W, and when the Karess 6012 FX is used on location, more than 90 minutes of continuous operation can be achieved from two rear-mountable V-Lock batteries.

Power can also be sourced from a 12V to 40V DC feed via an XLR 4 connector, or from a mains supply. Onboard dimming and switchable sectors are incorporated as well as integrated DMX. An integral diffusion grating makes the output properly single-source with minimal light loss, and two egg-crate options can be utilized to make the source more directional. Accessories available include a range of mount options, a yoke, spill kill, remote dimmer and soft transit case.