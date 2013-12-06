GCI Launches ‘the New KTVA’ With Devlin Design Group

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA—Alaska telecom provider GCI launched “the new KTVA,” saying it is the first television station in Alaska to broadcast local programming in high definition. The centerpiece of this digital facility is a news set and content gathering environment designed and installed by Devlin Design Group.



“We have made a substantial investment bringing high definition programming to Anchorage. But it means nothing if the content and images are anything less than exceptional,” said Gary Donovan, chief operating officer and general manager of KTVA.



“The Devlin Design Group designed an unbelievable set and an equally beautiful and versatile newsroom for KTVA,” said Executive News Director Burt Rudman. “I used their designs to help recruit nearly twenty people from the Lower 48 to supplement our already terrific staff in Anchorage.”



DDG became the overall concept integrator, providing insight and advice in areas such as selecting equipment integrator, graphics and music suppliers.



The result is a versatile on-air news environment that includes a working weather center, as well as a separate morning news talk show area.



The design of the set accommodates a variety of shots and also has the ability to display visual backgrounds, enabled by the LED cube wall system, which can display unlimited images and colors to define the mood and setting of each program.



The design of the second floor newsroom is consistent with the style and color scheme of the set and includes 180 degree views of the surrounding landscape.