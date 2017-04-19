GatesAir Finds Caribbean, Latin America Sales Director With Fajardo

CINCINNATI—Ernesto Fajardo has been appointed as the new sales director for the Caribbean and Latin America region (CALA) for GatesAir. The company reports that this is a step in building its resources in the CALA region, which is expected to include a larger network of regional sales manager, per the official press release.

As sales director, Fajardo’s job will be to manage all regional sales managers and partner relationships in CALA. He will report to Joseph Mack, GatesAir’s vice president of sales, Americas.

Fajardo’s past experience including positions with Strategic Products & Services, IBM Global Services and Dimension Data.

Fajardo will be based in Miami.