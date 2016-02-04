GatesAir Announces Exciter Trade-In Program

CINCINNATI—After offering a previous trade-in program for its Flexiva system to radio broadcasters, GatesAir has announced a similar upgrade program for TV broadcasters and its Maxiva M2X exciter. With the Maxiva M2X-Change Program, owners of older generation TV transmitters from either GatesAir or other supplier models can transition to the M2X with an in-the-field exciter swap.

Maxiva M2X

The M2X is a DTV exciter that supports analog TV and DTV standards. It allows for field-upgradable digital transitions and upgrades to new digital standards, such as migrating to DVB-T to DVB-T2. GatesAir’s RTAC real-time adaptive correction software can also be integrated with the M2X for transmitter performance monitoring and updates internal correction algorithms.

The complete Maxiva M2X package includes the exciter, an installation kit with cables and mounting hardware, and a video installation guide. As part of the Maxiva M2X-Change Program, GatesAir offers the M2X exciter at $10,500.