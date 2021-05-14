Gary Herman Named PESA’s Director of Channel Partner Programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.—PESA Switching Systems has named Gary Herman the director of Channel Partner Management for the company. In his new role, Herman will lead PESA’s channel sales, business development initiatives and FSI Alliances Programs worldwide.

Herman will work to on-board new channel partners as well as work with the company’s existing global partner network to specify and deliver PESA products and services to the federal, state and local government. In the federal government, PESA fills the need for a highly secure video distribution system over IP for command and control centers, briefing rooms and other organizations where video is critical data that needs to be secured.

Howard Sutton, executive chairman of PESA, said in a company statement, “Gary Herman has built a reputation as a solution-oriented sales executive focused on customer consultation and satisfaction. We look forward to leveraging Gary’s experience as we expand the market footprint of our secure video, audio, USB and KVM distribution solution.”

Based in South East Florida, Herman brings more than 20 years of experience in the federal IT and enterprise solutions area in business development and channel partner programs for various companies. Herman was previously director of sales for PESA, with a focus on government and defense contracts. Prior to that, he held director of Global Channel and Public Sector Sales roles at AvePoint, Metalogix and WORX Technologies LLC in the Washington, D.C. and Virginia areas. Herman was also part of the channel partner team at Affigent (a NANA company).