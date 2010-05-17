Gannett Signs Up for Rentrak Measurement

McLEAN, VA.: Gannett has signed up Rentrak to measure local audience data for its 23 TV stations. Rentrak’s StationView Essentials provides local rating, share, ad retention information, program stickiness and engagement factors, and maps identifying retail hot spots and political district ratings.



Rentrak technology harvests data from satellite telcoTV and cable set-tops around the country and feeds it into a central database. The information allows for the type of analysis by which local TV stations can best identify optimum program placement for advertisers.



Gannett Broadcasting operates 23 television stations in 19 markets with a reach of 21 million households.



