Gannett Signs Group Deal With LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J.: Gannett has cut a deal to use LiveU video-over-cell network backpacks for local electronic newsgathering. LiveU’s LU60 units have been deployed to the majority of Gannett’s 23 television stations across the United States, as part of a group-wide deal.



“After testing LiveU’s backpack technology over the past few months at select stations including three of Gannett’s largest markets and using them for a variety of news and weather events, we’ve received great feedback from our news teams on the quality, ease of use and flexibility of the LU60,” said Jeff Johnson, vice president of technology for Gannett Broadcasting. “And LiveU’s support has been very responsive whenever we’ve needed them. Our aim is to make everyone ‘live on their shift.’”



The LU60 can bond up to 14 network connections—be they 3G, 4G, BGAN, WiMax or Wi-Fi—for handling1080i or 720p video using H.264 AVC at a data rates of 128 kbps to 30 Mbps. LiveU recently announced a similar ENG deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, s well as an enterprise video-moving deal with Sprint.