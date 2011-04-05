Gannett Broadcasting standardizes on Sony XDCAM EX for ENG

Gannett Broadcasting is standardizing its news field acquisition operations with Sony’s XDCAM EX solid-state memory camcorders as its primary ENG technology.

The group will roll out Sony shoulder-mount EX camcorders across each of its stations, including a combination of Sony’s PMW-350 2/3in and PMW-320 1/2in shoulder-mount cameras as well as the PMW-EX1R and HXR-NX5U handheld camcorders.

The first Gannett station to convert to the Sony technology was KUSA in Denver; the next to convert are Republic Media in Phoenix, WLTV/WJXX in Jacksonville, FL, and KSDK in St. Louis.