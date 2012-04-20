Gannett Broadcasting deploys IP-based ENG backpack technology

Gannett Broadcasting has selected LiveU's video-over-cellular backpack technology for local electronic newsgathering operations.

LiveU's flagship LU60 units have been deployed by the majority of Gannett's 23 television stations across the United States, as part of a group-wide deal.

"After testing LiveU's backpack technology over the past few months at select stations, including three of Gannett's largest markets, and using them for a variety of news and weather events, we've received great feedback from our news teams on the quality, ease of use and flexibility of the LU60," said Gannett VP Jeff Johnson.

The LU60 portable contribution system is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology.