Game Creek Video Adopts Sony HDC-F5500 Cameras To Offer Customers Cinematic Look

HUDSON, N.H.—Game Creek Video has adopted 10 Sony shallow depth-of-field HDC-F5500 system cameras (opens in new tab) with Super 35mm 4K CMOS global shutter image sensor and high frame rate capabilities for use on the productions of its entertainment, sports and corporate customers.

Game Creek Video is using the cameras as well as others in the Sony HDC series, including the HDC-5500 with 2/3-inch 4K CMOS imagers, to achieve cinematic capture. Together, the cameras offer accurate color matching, easy systemization, complementary accessories and a familiar layout and form factor. They are also well-suited to multicamera productions, Sony said.

The HDC-F5500 High Dynamic Range (HDR) cameras offer wide color gamut support, high sensitivity, low noise, various frame rates of up to 120fps in 4K mode and a 60p output. The F5500 also includes a locally or remotely controlled motorized eight-step ND filter for precise control of the depth of field, it said.

Direct output of 4K/12G-SDI from the camera facilitates wireless operation and recording, the company said.

The F5500 is compatible with existing Camera Control Units (CCUs), which means the cameras are easy to move from truck to truck and enable the mobile facilities company to take advantage of its existing infrastructure, Sony said.

“We believe the F5500 is the future of larger sensor multi camera production,” said Riley Helsen, director of client solutions at Game Creek Video. “Our customers were asking for a solution that could properly balance the cinematic production look with the efficiency of setup that they are used to with an integrated broadcast camera system. The F5500 does that.”