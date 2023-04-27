Game Creek Deploys Providius' Platform to Monitor, Analyze IP Network in OB Units

HAMILTON, Ontario—Mobile production company Game Creek Video says it has deployed software from IT network integrator Providius to provide network telemetry and real-time IP media analysis in more than a dozen of its new IP-mobile production units.

Providius’ NVRT software delivers vital network awareness and visibility plus real-time IP media analysis for Game Creek trucks equipped with an Arista network infrastructure using ST 2110. Game Creek also uses Providius’ BMG (Broadcast Media Guard) platform to acquire, decode, and analyze various IP media flows, including ST 2110-20/30/40, ST 2022-7, and PTP. .

Game Creek Video says it has increased its use of IP, with over 30% of its units now operating on an Arista network core, giving the OB company the added flexibility of networking as well as reduced vehicle weight. Providius’s NVRT software merges streaming network telemetry from the Arista infrastructure and flow metrics from the broadcast control system, delivering a comprehensive view of the infrastructure and providing real-time topology maps, network port-specific packet details, and multicast media tracing in one user dashboard.

Providius says this simplifies monitoring for the operations team, who can quickly assess the health of their networks without extensive training, and drill down to locate any trouble spots. BMG can actively monitor any IP media on the network, and generate notifications, thereby alerting operations to any potential issues that may impact live production in real-time, according to the company.

"Providius has been an invaluable partner in helping us tackle the complexities of IP media and IT infrastructure on our ST 2110-based trucks. Their NVRT software significantly reduces the time it takes to assess network/PTP-related issues and improves the availability of our IP infrastructure. We use the BMG to identify any packet-level disruptions to our ST 2110 workflows and it provides us with the necessary feedback so we can take corrective action. We’re happy with the ongoing partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration." - Keith Martin, Director of Technology at Game Creek Video.

“We love working with the Game Creek team, their state-of-the-art mobile units are the go-to choice of the top broadcasters in our industry. We value our continued partnership and are committed to developing the best possible products to support their mission." - Jamie Horner, VP of Product Development & Marketing.