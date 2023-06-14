GAIAN, ARK to Launch Nationwide Broadcast Internet Network Using NextGen TV

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. & DALLAS, Texas—GAIAN Solutions and ARK Multicasting have created a joint venture that plans to set up the nation's largest Broadcast Internet Network and to swiftly launch the service in over 30% of the country using NextGen TV spectrum.

The two companies said that they have committed to an aggressive roll-out and that the joint venture aims to initially extend its network to all 300 television stations currently served by ARK.

"We are shopping for partners in other markets, as the potential for growth and reach is tremendous, and the opportunity for all television broadcasters who partner is unmatched by existing models" said Joshua Weiss, CEO of ARK.

Leveraging valuable NextGenTV spectrum, the joint venture promises to launch a plethora of applications, including citizen safety, IoT management, Smart City Services, Digital Signage and Interactive applications.

The network is initially launching dozens of these applications in 10 markets and plans to rapidly expand to cater to the needs of cities and communities across the country, the companies said.

"In the explosive and rapidly changing world of AI-based digital solutions, the Mobius platform brings light-speed capabilities to envision, engineer and launch applications leveraging the NextGenTV network," said Chandra Kotaru of GAIAN, which has developed Mobius, a Low Code AI-enabled Digital Transformation as a Service (DTaaS) platform to quickly create digital experiences. "You think of an app, we deliver the app. On-Demand IT is the future, and we are proud to bring such bleeding-edge technology to the NextGenTV industry."

ARK Multicasting has been developing services using NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 relieve congestion for Internet Service Providers and provide datacasting services for many verticals, including distance learning, the connected car market, smart agriculture, telehealth, and over the top video streaming providers. ARK’s footprint of around 300 broadcast outlets covers one third of the U.S., reaching around 100 million people, the company said.