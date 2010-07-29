Full-power TV Broadcasters Total 1,784

WASHINGTON: The Federal Communications Commission posted its updated count of broadcast licenses this week. As of June 30, there were 30,855 broadcast TV and radio stations in the United States, up from 30,666 at the end of March.



The total of full-power commercial stations remained stead at 1,393, with one moving from a VHF to a UHF assignment between March and June. Full-power educational TV stations totaled 391, up by one station since the March count.



There were 523 Class A TV stations at the end of June, nine fewer versus the first-quarter count. Low-power TV stations totaled 2,451, up 40 from 1Q. The number of TV translators also increased--20 UHFs and 91 VHFs were added.

