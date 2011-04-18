Fujinon lens production back on track

Looking to counter industry rumors of potential shortages in their video lens and other product shipments, due to the crisis in Japan, Fujinon released a press release at NAB to the contrary. It said that lens production had returned to pre-earthquake levels earlier this month.

To meet product delivery dates, Fujinon has shifted much of its lens production from its facility in Mito to its other plant in Omea. The company’s Mito factory, located in Saitama City, Japan —approximately 300km from the hard-hit city of Sendai — sustained “superficial” damage after the devastating earthquake in early March, but continues to struggle with electricity rationing throughout the area, which has affected manufacturing and production deadlines. Fujinon said its Japanese-based component suppliers have also returned to normal schedules for production and delivery.

In a statement, Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development at FUJIFILM North America’s Optical Devices Division, said, “We can now assure everyone that all of our employees and their families are safe, and we are back up to a full production schedule. Deliveries have also thankfully returned to their standard lead time.”

As part of a larger company-wide initiative to strengthen locally available customer support, the company also recently announced a new service facility for Fujinon lenses in the Chicago area. The facility is scheduled to open on April 25.

With service facilities currently located at its U.S. headquarters in Wayne, NJ; and regional offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, the Chicago facility is the company’s fifth.