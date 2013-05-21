FUJIFILM to spotlight Premier, Cabrio lenses at Cine Gear Expo

FUJIFILM will showcase its Premier PL 4K+ cine lenses and Cabrio cine/ENG-Style lens series during Cine Gear Expo at The Studios at Paramount in Hollywood, CA, May 31-June 1.

The Premier PL 4K+ Series features fast T speeds with color matched 4K and beyond optical performance. The Premier PL lenses are available in 14.5-45mm T2.0, 18-85mm T2.0, 24-180mm T2.6 and 75-400 mm T2.8-T3.8.

All four PL mount zooms are similar in size and weight, uniform gear placement and front barrel diameters (136mm). Focus, zoom, and iris gears are all in the same position, which speeds up lens changes, since follow focus accessories and lens motors can stay in the same position on the rods. Focus barrel rotation is a uniform 280 degrees on all four zooms.

The PL 19-90 (model ZK4.7×19) and PL 85-300 (model ZK3.5×85) Cabrio series lenses also will be shown. All Cabrio series lenses feature an exclusive detachable servo drive unit, making them well-suited for use as standard PL lenses or as ENG-style lenses.

The PL 19-90 and PL 85-300 FUJINON lenses offer exceptional optical performance as well as a 200-degree focus rotation, flange focal distance adjustment, self-aligning servo drive, macro function for extreme close-up focus and coverage of a 31.5mm diagonal sensor.