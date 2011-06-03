FUJIFILM relocates Dallas sales and service center
FUJIFILM North America's Optical Devices Division has announced that its Dallas-area sales and service center has moved. The new facility is now operational. All service and support provided by the former location remain the same.
The new address is:
FUJIFILM North America Corporation
Optical Devices Division
18601 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Optical Devices Division has five service facilities in the United States, including a newly opened Chicago location. The other U.S. service facilities include the company's headquarters in Wayne, NJ; as well as Los Angeles and Atlanta.
