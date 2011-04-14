Fujifilm N.A. Lens Production Returns to Pre-earthquake Levels

WAYNE, N.J.: Lens production at Fujifilm North America’s Optical Devices Division returned to pre-earthquake levels as of early April, the company said this week. Lens deliveries are also back to a standard timeframe. The company’s factory, located in Saitama City, Japan--approximately 300 kilometers from the hard-hit city of Sendai--sustained superficial damage after the devastating earthquake in early March. Japanese-based suppliers to FNAC have also returned to normal schedules for production and delivery.



“We would like to thank our customers and industry friends for inquiring into the well being of our employees and our factory,” said Thom Calabro, director of marketing and product development at Fujifilm’s N.A. Optical Devices Division. “We’re extremely grateful that we can now assure everyone that all of our employees and their families are safe, and we are back up to a full production schedule. Deliveries have also thankfully returned to their standard lead time.”



As part of a larger company-wide initiative to strengthen locally available customer support, the company also recently announced a new service facility for Fujinon lenses in the Chicago area. The facility is scheduled to open April 25.



With service facilities currently located at its U.S. headquarters in Wayne, New Jersey; and regional offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas, the Chicago facility is the company’s fifth.

