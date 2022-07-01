FuboTV, TelevisaUnivision Reach New Carriage Agreement

NEW YORK & MIAMI—FuboTV and TelevisaUnivision have reached an agreement that will keep Univision’s networks on the virtual MVPD, avoiding a potential blackout that might have occurred when the previous contract expired on June 30th.

Earlier this week the two companies had traded barbs (opens in new tab) with FuboTV claiming that the programmer wanted to double its rates and TelevisaUnivision complaining that FuboTV was unwilling to "pay market rates" for TelevisaUnivision’s Univision, UniMas, Galavision, and TUDN networks carried by FuboTV.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, TelevisaUnivision said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with FuboTV that will continue to deliver Univision’s networks to customers and provide Hispanic viewers access to the most-watched Spanish-language news, sports and entertainment programming in America. We recognize FuboTV’s commitment to serving this growing and influential audience with the programming they love, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

In a separate statement released on July 1 on Twitter, the virtual MVPD said: “FuboTV has reached a new agreement with Univision. We are delighted to continue our partnership with the world’s leading Spanish-language media company to bring their popular sports, news and entertainment content to our market-leading Latino package at a reasonable cost to our customers.”