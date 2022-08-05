FuboTV Hits 946K Subs in Q2

NEW YORK—FuboTV has announced strong growth in subscribers and revenue, with paid subs hitting 946,735 in Q2 2022, up 41% from a year earlier.

Q2 2022 paid subs also showed a significant growth from Q1, 2022, with 274,000 new subs added in the quarter.

“In the second quarter, FuboTV achieved strong growth in subscribers and revenue, with North American subscriber growth of 41% year-over-year and total revenue growth of 65% year-over-year,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, FuboTV who added that ad revenue was also up, growing 32% from a year earlier.

The company also reported that its streaming business in the rest of world (France, Spain) closed the quarter ahead of expectations with approximately 347,000 total paid subscribers and $5.8 million in total revenue.