fuboTV Goes Public on NYSE

NEW YORK—Having pushed to grow its sports-first live TV streaming platform recently, fuboTV is now heading to Wall Street, announcing the launch of its public offering.

The public offering consists of 15 million shares of common stock offered by fuboTV, with the current price expected to be between $9 and $11 per share. Underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2.25 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

fuboTV will trade under the ticker symbol “FUBO.”

Evercore ISI is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp., Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as additional joint bookrunners, while Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers.