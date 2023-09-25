FTC to Host Virtual Roundtable on AI and Content Creation

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Trade Commission has announced that its staff will be hosting a virtual roundtable discussion on October 4, 2023 to better understand the impact of the use of generative artificial intelligence on music, filmmaking, and other creative fields.

The announcement comes at a time when tech companies such as Adobe are adding generative AI tools to their production and editing software and creators have been voicing concerns about the impact AI tools might have on copyrights and their jobs.

Artificial intelligence was one of the important sticking points that led to strikes this summer by actors and writers. In July, the FCC held a seminar on how AI might impact the communications industry and how it might be used to more efficiently manage spectrum.

The FTC said that its staff are seeking to better understand how the development and deployment of AI tools that can generate text, images, and audio—often referred to as generative artificial intelligence—may impact open and fair competition or enable unlawful business practices across markets, including in creative industries. The listening session will focus on different issues posed by generative AI, including concerns raised by musicians, actors, and other content creators about the use of AI to create entertainment and other content.

FTC Chair Lina M. Khan will provide opening remarks to kick off the event and will then hear from representatives from a variety of creative fields, the FTC said.

Speakers will explore the ways emerging AI tools are reshaping each of the participants’ respective industries and how they are responding to these changes. The listening session, which is being led by the FTC’s Office of Technology, is part of the agency’s efforts to keep up with the latest developments in emerging technologies such as AI.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. ET and be webcast on the FTC’s website at FTC.gov. Additional information, including a list of panelists will be posted in the coming days to the event page.

The lead staffer on this matter is Madeleine Varner from the FTC’s Office of Technology, the FTC said.