Frost & Sullivan Honors LiveU With 2022 Product Leadership Award For 5G Solutions

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Frost & Sullivan has awarded LiveU with its 2022 Global Product Leadership Award for its 5G-based video contribution solutions, the company said today.

The annual award is presented to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functions that is gaining rapid market acceptance. It recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables, Frost & Sullivan said.

The LiveU LU800 5G unit is a portable, flexible solution designed for any on-site or remote contribution and delivers support for multi-camera production. Delivering 99% service reliability, higher data rates and a 10-fold reduction in latency, the LiveU LU800 5G supports up to four camera inputs and frame syncs feeds from the same unit, LiveU said.

“With its product-led customer-focused strategy, LiveU consistently brings to market end-in-end solutions that are reliable and cost-efficient, delivering holistic value and the complete ability to execute any production,” said Riana Barnard, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst. “At the same time, LiveU incorporates customer feedback into its product roadmap to maximize short-term growth opportunities while providing a path to future revenues.”

LiveU’s more compact LU300S portable transmission solution contributes high-quality video via 5G networks to deliver content with the performance and reliability of satellite and fiber connections while reducing production and equipment costs for users, LiveU said.

“Since 2020, LiveU has seen a significant increase in the number of feeds and sessions. It is a testimony to the company’s success in bridging the gaps created by the pandemic-induced disruptions in video production,” said Frost & Sullivan vice president Brent Iadarola. “LiveU’s purpose-built portfolio, with a commitment to 5G-enabled solutions, sets it apart from its competitors, with superior design, reliability, and quality as its central pillars.”