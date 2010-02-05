Frontniche modifies Panasonic Blu-ray recorder for broadcasters

UK-based Frontniche has modified two versions of a Panasonic Blu-ray disc recorder for broadcast and post-production applications.

The model BMR-BS850HSDI and BMR-BS750HDSDI Blu-ray Disc recorders have either 500GB or 250GB HDD drives, twin HD satellite tuners, SD memory card slot and USB terminal. They are the first models with an HD-SDI plus embedded audio O/P.

Frontniche said the recorders reproduce films with colors that are exceptionally faithful to the original. The combination of the Blu-ray Disc software encoding technology cultivated by the Panasonic Hollywood Laboratory (PHL) and the decoding technology accumulated by Panasonic has led to the development of the “PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus,” a high-quality image technology for faithfully reproducing film content.

The recorders operate at 1080p at 50/60Hz as well as at 576i, 576p, 720p, and 1080i. There’s a 1080 at 24p for ideal film reproduction. They feature a genlock option, Dolby 5.1 embedded audio option and hardwire remote control option. They are compatible with Freesat and include a 2RU mount.